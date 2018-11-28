GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You don't always get a second chance to do things the right way. Luckily with your finances, there's some forgiveness.

Our money expert Ja'Net Adams explained why it's important to take a second look.

"Taking a second look gives us a sense of security, but it also puts us in a better position than we were before. This is especially true when it comes to your personal finances," said Adams.

"Many people are over-leveraged when it comes to their finances which means they are thousands of dollars in debt. They owe more money than they have in the bank so I want to share how they can begin to get to the positive."

Adams points to three ways you can achieve financial freedom.

1. Cut back:

Figure out what expenses in your household can be cut back.

"What can you save on so you have more money each month to pay down debt? Figure that out so you can save more money," said Adams.

2. Cut out:

Figure out what expense can be completely eliminated.

"There are expenses each month that you have that are unnecessary and they are keeping you from having the money you need to pay off debt," said Adams. "Any money that you save from that should go towards saving money to help you pay down your debt."

3. Pay it off:

"Those who are over-leveraged need to look at what debt can be paid off in the next few months or over the next year. Can you pay off that $2000 credit card debt in the next three months? Then do that," suggests Adams. "Everything needs to go into one of these categories so that you can go from being over-leveraged to having some leverage!"

Ja'Net Adams wrote the book, Debt Sucks: Everyone's Guide To Winning With Money So They Can Live Their Dreams.

