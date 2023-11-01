Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Week of Service events in the Triad

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Week of Service will take place January 14 - 21 and features a large scale service event in Greensboro on Sunday, January 15

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A leader in Civil Rights and equality, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. also valued and revered service to the community.

He famously said, "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve!"

That is the focus of the Volunteer Center of the Triad's MLK week of service, which takes place from Saturday, January 14 - Saturday, January 21. There's also a one-day service event on Sunday, January 15, at the Barber Park Simkins Indoor Pavilion in Greensboro.

During the community celebrations honoring Dr. King, you can give your time, share your skills, and make a difference in various ways.

Volunteers can put together First Aid kits, snack packs for needy children, or Valentine's Day cards for homebound seniors. There's a food drive and a community art project, something volunteers of all ages can participate in. But the best part is your feeling after spending an hour helping someone who needs it.

"We try to ensure people understand where these packs are going, and these service projects are going. I think especially when people understand how the impact of these service projects helps; I think people feel a sense of fulfillment knowing that they're making a difference," said Barbie Patterson, Director of Programs at the Volunteer Center of the Triad.

The MLK Jr. holiday is the only day designated as a National Day of Service. Patterson says before COVID, 3,000 volunteers would use their day off as a day on. She hopes this year's event will inspire people to continue that work throughout the year.

"We hope that people get out of this day and this experience that they know they have made a difference and can continue this feeling of doing these good deeds throughout the year."

The Volunteer Center of the Triad's MLK event is Sunday, January 15, from 1:00 PM- 4:00 PM at the Barber Park Simkins Indoor Pavilion.

There are several other service projects also taking place next week.

Click here to sign up.