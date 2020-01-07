A Greensboro salon owner is giving away 1,000 masks, face shields, and essential supplies to the community this Friday

Snapback Hair Studio is giving away free essential supplies to people in East Greensboro as the community experiences an increase in COVID-19 cases

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a massive effort to bring more COVID-19 testing to East Greensboro where the community is seeing a high number of cases and community spread.

The Guilford County Health Department is adding to that effort by providing expanded testing at North Carolina A&T State University for the third day in a row. Mount Zion Baptist Church on Alamance Church Road also offers free testing every Wednesday.

District One Councilwoman Sharon Hightower is part of the effort to bring testing to this area, which has been identified as high-risk.

"I personally made sure testing was happening in East Greensboro. Initially, it was not and that became a concern for me, especially because the people affected the greatest, live in East Greensboro," said Hightower. "It's an area where the majority of the African Americans live that have been grossly impacted."

A salon owner who runs her shop right in the heart of the community on English Street took notice of the community's need and came up with a way to help slow the spread and keep people safe.

Thaitianna Price owns the Snapback Hair Studio. She's giving away all the essentials this Friday, July 3rd. The list of items includes Lysol, disinfectant, Clorox wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, gloves, and face shields.

Price has 1,000 masks to hand out as a way to give back to a community that has supported her since opening her salon 3 years ago.

"Weeks ago I was like wow this is awful," said Price. "We are literally like a hotspot so I was kind of scared to come to work a little bit but I think this will help because sometimes people may not be able to afford things or they may not have access to being able to go to the store or they might not be able to afford it so hopefully this will be able to help them get the necessities they need without the hassle or inconvenience," she added.