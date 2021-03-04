Egg hunt downtown Greensboro, prizes and staycation

Twenty-one downtown Greensboro businesses have baskets of goodies waiting to be found. The event runs until the end of the day Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Holidays haven't felt the same since the pandemic, but Downtown Greensboro Incorporated is not letting this year's Easter tradition slip away.

They’re hosting a new holiday event going on until the end of the day Saturday called Eggstravaganza.

It’s essentially an Easter egg hunt any-bunny can take part in.

Twenty-one downtown Greensboro businesses have baskets of goodies waiting to be found.

You’ll know a business is a participant if you see a Eggstravaganza sign in their window.

Each business has about two dozen Easter eggs at their store.

Instead of searching for the egg, you'll look for a sign that says 'you found an egg' hidden in the store.

Take a picture of the sign, and show the store clerk to get an egg.

Sarah Healy director of operations for DGI said each egg has something different inside.

"We've got gift cards, T-shirts. You'd be surprised how much we can fit in these eggs,” Healy said. “Candy stickers bracelets hand sanitizer.”

The egg hunt started Thursday and Something Barowed Candy Bar on East Market Street manager Brittany Everhart said they only have a few eggs left.

“We're almost out of eggs so we're going to have to figure out what to do,” Everhart said. ‘We've had a lot of people come in they gave us 20 eggs and we have 6 left and we have to make it last until the 3rd.

The egg hunt not only keeps the Easter tradition alive in a pandemic safe way, and get's people out the house and draws in more business to local shops.

There is a special golden egg the Easter bunny dropped off downtown.

Only one participating business has the ‘golden egg’.

“One person is going to win the golden egg which has a staycation for the newly renovated Marriott downtown with some other fun gifts it's a fun thing,” Healey said. “Get in the Easter and holiday spirit come down and support our mom and pop shops.”



Those up for the challenge will have until Saturday to find it.