Free emergency and disaster preparedness events

Officials will host preparedness events in Randolph County and Rockingham county this week. Disaster training and free COVID tests will be provided.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Triad emergency officials and first responders are working to make sure you are ready in case of an emergency or disaster.

This week there will be different training events aimed at emergency preparedness, put on by the Disability Advocacy Center, Archdale Parks & Recreation and the Reidsville Family YMCA.

The events will include fire extinguisher training, CPR training, free at-home Covid-19 test kits, and emergency info packets.

The first event is in Archdale on Thursday, September 15 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 214 Creekside Park Drive.

The second event is in Reidsville on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 504 S. Main Street, the Reidsville YMCA.