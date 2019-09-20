We always hear about parents supporting kids through good and bad times. And as we know life can throw you some curveballs no matter your age.

Actress, Demi Moore, will be releasing a memoir soon where she talks about her past drug abuse and her failed marriage to Ashton Kutcher.

In a recent interview, Demi says that her daughters' support has made a world of difference.

You don't hear too much about kids supporting parents because if it's a negative situation like drug/alcohol abuse, getting fired, mental health, parent's engaging in inappropriate behaviors, parents tend to keep these situations to themselves. Parents feel like it's their job to give the support not to receive it, particularly when they've done something bad. Some parents feel like it's not their kids' roles to be a support as it can confuse boundaries. Kids are not their parent's friends or therapist.

The tide changes when it comes to older children like the 18, 19, 20 year olds. Older children who are young adults can learn from your bad experiences because bad experiences and bad choices are part of life.You should never burder your children with your problems because it isn't healthy nor is it their role. However, older kids can provide emotional support and learn from your mistakes. Support from your kids can include: encourage you to get help, fix the problems and make better choices, and let you know that they're beside you no matter the outcome of a situation.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you.