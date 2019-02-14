GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you think about Valentine's Day you probably think about roses. Sending a dozen red roses is the most popular way to show love.

"I guess it's a time for men to finally express themselves because they have a tendency to be a little bit shy about stuff like that," said Clark Goodin at Plants and Answers in Greensboro.

If you want flowers, Goodin has plenty of them.

"Tulips are very popular at Valentine's Day. You could do a vase of tulips but a lot of times we mix them in," said Goodin.

Tulips are nice, but if you're going for love then you want to go with red roses.

"A dozen roses are pretty popular but a lot of people might not have the money to spend for that, so a single rose is also an expression of love," Goodin added.

A dozen red roses cost about $75. If you don't want to say, love, here's an option.

"The lavender rose represents major passion," said Goodin. White roses mean pure love, the yellow rose means friendship and pink is the sweetest love.

"So these are good for daughters, so a dad who wants to show his daughter some love would by pink."

Once you pick the right flower, there's a trick to making it last. Goodin sprays Hawaiian Mists on the flowers.

"Once the design is created it feeds the flowers and gives them food and nourishment and in turn makes them last longer," said Goodin.

You'll get an extra 3 to 4 days out of your flowers and despite what the internet says, don't do this!

"Do not put your flowers in the freezer, nothing below 35 degrees," warned Goodin.

The refrigerator works, but after a while, toss them.