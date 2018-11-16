WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Here's your chance to introduce your child to education opportunities and careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools is hosting a huge magnet fair this Saturday. It's your opportunity to talk with students and teachers about STEM and other programs the district's magnet schools offer.

If you're interested in health sciences, engineering, dance, music or any other unique magnet programs, you can get an in depth look at them this Saturday at the Magnet Fair!

Christina Forney is the program manager at WSFCS. She says there will be 21 magnet schools in one place to help you figure out if a magnet schools are the best option for you.

"If you're looking for something different that will fit the need of your student, then need to come out and find more about these schools and the specialized fields."

David Draper is a teacher at Hanes Magnet. He says hands on math and science activities make learning fun.

"Our kids are more technically savy then we were certainly as we were growing up and we need to offer to them things that are engaging to them. One of things we try to do in the magnet schools is ignite passions in the kids," said Draper.

You can help kids explore their passions at the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools Magnet Fair. It's this Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m in the Education Building at the Winton-Salem fairgrounds. Parking is free.

For more information, click here.

