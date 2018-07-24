WALNUT COVE, NC -- It's a job kids dream about doing, even dress up and pretend to do: being a firefighter. But it's a job that takes more than a dream to make it happen, it takes a lot of training. The Stokes County Fire Department starts that training early with their Fire Explorers Program.

Fourteen year olds can start training with the Stokes County Fire Department. Captain Jimmy Brown says the teens learn firefighters' practices, rules and regulations. Plus, once the training is complete they'll have four years of experience and be a trained professional by the time they're old enough to join the force. Not to mention, Captain Brown says the program gives them a sense of pride and belonging.

The training does not require teens to perform any hazardous duties at the fire station, ride in the cab of the fire truck to an emergency or stand on any fire apparatus while it's in motion.

To learn more about the program and enroll you can email Captain Brown. His email is rescue4019@yahoo.com.

