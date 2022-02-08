The benefits of family dinner

A new survey found more Americans wished they had nightly meals. There are ways to make meals happen, without spending a lot of time and energy.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It appears that it isn’t just moms who want family dinners. A new study conducted by Honey Baked Ham Company revealed that 3 in 5 adults want to have more dinners with their families.

Having family dinners is a way to catch up on what’s happening in each other’s lives and a way to stay connected with each other.

You tend to share more of your life when you feel close to someone. The disconnection can cause a rift or fracture in family relationships.

People often think family dinners have to be long, drawn out, all-day events, similar to holiday gatherings.

The beauty of family dinners is that you can make them any way you want.

Having a quick 30-minute meet-up at a restaurant still keeps you all connected. Most important is the quality of the interactions, not the length of the dinner.

The key to family dinners is being flexible. This means an impromptu dinner or planned dinners on the spur of the moment.

Flexibility also means that if you can make it for dessert only, then still join the family. Or, roll up your sleeves and help cook. Or, be prepared to bring a dish.

The key is to take the opportunity for dinner with your family.

This also means planning on helping with the clean-up and pitching in the washing, drying, putting dishes away, and taking out the trash.