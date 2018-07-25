ASHEBORO, N.C. -- A non profit that uses horses and ponies to help children and adults is inviting you to their family fun horse show this weekend.

The Spirit Horse Ranch in Asheboro provides a range of beneficial experiences through the healing power of the horse. Children will get to ride and play Saturday, July 28 while parents get to learn a little more about their programs.

Rosie Goldstein runs Spirit Horse Ranch. She began riding horses as a child and now she's helping children and adults enjoy riding as well.

"We are very blessed to have amazing horses," said Goldstein. "We have Spanish Mustangs and they are just the best and our kids, some of them come to us and they're very quiet. They don't really get out a lot and they just open up and come alive when they're with our horses."

Spirit Horse Ranch is a nonprofit equine therapeutic organization that helps teach children and adults with developmental disabilities about horses and how to ride English or Western style. The nonprofit offers after school programs during the school year, pony camps during the summer and riding instruction as well as therapeutic riding services throughout the year.

This weekend, Spirit Horse Ranch is holding a special Family Fun Day to welcome the community to check out their services. This is also an opportunity for program participants to show off the skills they've learned so far.

"They're allowed to be kids and have fun," said Goldstein. "The horses really bring out a lot in them. The therapeutic piece of it is that when we have adults or children that come who have special needs, the horses bring something out in them that a lot of times, no one else can."

The Family Fun Day and Horse Show at Spirit Horse Ranch is this Saturday, July 28, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be held Saturday, August 4, 2018. It costs $5 and includes a hot dog lunch with chips and a plate.

For more information, call 336-736-0640 or click here.

