HIGH POINT, N.C. — We're getting dad's belly full with two big recipes from La Fiesta. Here are today's recipes.

Pollo Fundido

2 chicken breast

A large portion of Spanish rice

½ cup of sliced green peppers

½ cup of sliced onions

½ cup of sliced tomatoes

1 cup of shredded cheese

Procedure

Grilled chicken and vegetables cover with cheese and let it melt, served over rice.

LF Quesadilla

2 super large flour tortillas

½ pounds of chorizo (Mexican sausage)

2 chicken breast cut in steaks as thin as best

2 cup shredded American cheese

Procedure

Grilled chorizo until color change, grilled chicken breast until golden color, in a pan to a medium hot put some butter and one tortilla, on top of that cheese, chicken chorizo and more cheese in that order, the cover it with other tortilla and flip the whole pie to make cheese melted on both sides and tortilla is a little crispy.

Cut in four parts and serve.