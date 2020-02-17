CLEMMONS, N.C. — There were more mass shootings across the U.S. in 2019 than there were days in the year. That's according to "Gun Violence Archive." It's an independent data collection and research group that archives gun violence incidents collected from over 7,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources daily in an effort to provide near-real time data about the results of gun violence.

The latest GVA research shows there were 417 mass shootings in the U.S. by the end of 2019. Thirty-one of those shootings were mass murders. GVA defines a mass shooting as any incident in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter. Data from the gun violence research group also shows there were 15 mass shootings in North Carolina in 2019. In almost every incident, there was a loss of life.

For that reason, the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce, the Historic Broyhill, and TRU Taekwondo are partnering to provide active shooter response training for the public. It's all about safety raising awareness and providing information about active shooter response. The training, led by Sergeant P.L. Stringer, Jr. with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, will take place on Monday, February 17 from 8:30 - 10:00 a.m. at Historic Broyhill, 3540 Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Attendees of training will learn how to respond during an active shooter event, including tactics such as RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.

"Clemmons is such a warm, safe, and family-oriented community," said Ditra Miller, Executive Director of the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce. "We hope that providing this training will give attendees the strategies they need for a proactive response if they were ever to find themselves in an active shooter situation."

The cost of registration is $5 for non-Chamber members and for those who aren't tenants of Historic Broyhill. A light breakfast will be provided. For more information about the active shooter response training event, click here.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security offers the following information regarding an active shooter response: The information below describes what to do if you find yourself in an active shooting event, how to recognize signs of potential violence around you, and what to expect after an active shooting takes place. Remember during an active shooting to RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.

Be Informed:

Sign up for an active shooter training.

If you see something, say something to an authority right away.

Sign up to receive local emergency alerts and register your work and personal contact information with any work sponsored alert system.

Be aware of your environment and any possible dangers.

Make a Plan:

Make a plan with your family, and ensure everyone knows what they would do, if confronted with an active shooter.

Look for the two nearest exits anywhere you go, and have an escape path in mind & identify places you could hide.

Understand the plans for individuals with disabilities or other access and functional needs.

During:

RUN and escape, if possible.

Getting away from the shooter or shooters is the top priority.

Leave your belongings behind and get away.

Help others escape, if possible, but evacuate regardless of whether others agree to follow.

Warn and prevent individuals from entering an area where the active shooter may be.

Call 911 when you are safe, and describe shooter, location, and weapons.

HIDE, if escape is not possible.

Get out of the shooter's view and stay very quiet.

Silence all electronic devices and make sure they won't vibrate.

Lock and block doors, close blinds, and turn off lights.

Don't hide in groups- spread out along walls or hide separately to make it more difficult for the shooter.

Try to communicate with police silently. Use text message or social media to tag your location, or put a sign in a window.

Stay in place until law enforcement gives you the all clear.

Your hiding place should be out of the shooter's view and provide protection if shots are fired in your direction.

FIGHT as an absolute last resort.

Commit to your actions and act as aggressively as possible against the shooter.

Recruit others to ambush the shooter with makeshift weapons like chairs, fire extinguishers, scissors, books, etc.

Be prepared to cause severe or lethal injury to the shooter.

Throw items and improvise weapons to distract and disarm the shooter.

After: