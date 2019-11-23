GREENSBORO, N.C. — Texas Roadhouse Loaded Sweet Potatoes

Equipment: Oven safe pan, Knife, oven mitts, measuring cups

Recipe:

Bake sweet potato in oven at 450° for 35 to 45 minutes, until tender.

Remove at once and prick with a fork to let steam out – be careful, steam will be very hot.

Cut a 1 1/2-inch cross in the center of each potato.

Using oven mitts open the potato by pushing the ends toward the center until filling starts to push through the cut.

Place ½ the marshmallows into the sweet potato

Pour 2 oz of your favorite store brand caramel sauce over the marshmallows; or make your own sauce using the recipe below.

Place the rest of the marshmallows over the caramel sauce.

Put potato bake on an oven safe pan and put back in the oven on Broil.

Let cook for just a minute or two, keeping careful watch.

Remove from oven when marshmallows start to brown.

Serve as soon as possible.

Honey Caramel Sauce

4 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

In a saucepan add butter and whisk in brown sugar: do not boil. Add honey and continue stirring for approximately 4 to 5 minutes.

Texas Roadhouse Brown (Beef) Gravy

Equipment:

1 quart sauce pan

measuring cups

measuring spoons

rubber spatula

wire whisk

mixing bowl

Water 16 oz.

Beef Base or Bullion Cubes (use the amount recommended by the brand)

Oil 2 oz.

Flour 2 oz.

Pepper, Black ½ tsp.

Garlic, Granulated ½ tsp.

Recipe

Step 1

In a mixing bowl, dissolve the beef bullion or beef base into the water.

Set aside for later use.

Step 2

Place oil in the sauce pan and heat on medium heat.

Once hot, add flour and continuously stir with the wire whisk until the oil and flour mix turns a blonde color.

When the flour and oil are a blonde color add the reserved liquid from step 1.

The gravy will thicken as you whisk it together with the roux.

When the desired thickness is reached, remove the sauce pan from the heat.

Step 3