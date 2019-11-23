GREENSBORO, N.C. — Texas Roadhouse Loaded Sweet Potatoes

Equipment:  Oven safe pan, Knife, oven mitts, measuring cups

Recipe:

  • Bake sweet potato in oven at 450° for 35 to 45 minutes, until tender.
  • Remove at once and prick with a fork to let steam out – be careful, steam will be very hot.
  • Cut a 1 1/2-inch cross in the center of each potato.
  • Using oven mitts open the potato by pushing the ends toward the center until filling starts to push through the cut. 
  • Place ½ the marshmallows into the sweet potato
  • Pour 2 oz of your favorite store brand caramel sauce over the marshmallows; or make your own sauce using the recipe below.
  • Place the rest of the marshmallows over the caramel sauce.
  • Put potato bake on an oven safe pan and put back in the oven on Broil.
  • Let cook for just a minute or two, keeping careful watch.
  • Remove from oven when marshmallows start to brown.
  • Serve as soon as possible.

Honey Caramel Sauce

  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup honey

In a saucepan add butter and whisk in brown sugar: do not boil. Add honey and continue stirring for approximately 4 to 5 minutes.

Texas Roadhouse Brown (Beef) Gravy

Equipment:  

  • 1 quart sauce pan
  •  measuring cups                              
  •  measuring spoons
  •  rubber spatula
  •  wire whisk
  •  mixing bowl

Water                                                              16 oz.

Beef Base or Bullion Cubes          (use the amount recommended by the brand)

Oil                                                                   2 oz.

Flour                                                                2 oz.

Pepper, Black                                               ½ tsp.

Garlic, Granulated                                       ½ tsp.

Recipe

Step 1

  • In a mixing bowl, dissolve the beef bullion or beef base into the water.
  • Set aside for later use.

Step 2

  • Place oil in the sauce pan and heat on medium heat.
  • Once hot, add flour and continuously stir with the wire whisk until the oil and flour mix turns a blonde color.
  • When the flour and oil are a blonde color add the reserved liquid from step 1.
  • The gravy will thicken as you whisk it together with the roux. 
  • When the desired thickness is reached, remove the sauce pan from the heat.

Step 3

  • Add pepper and garlic to the gravy and incorporate with the wire whisk.