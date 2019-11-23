GREENSBORO, N.C. — Texas Roadhouse Loaded Sweet Potatoes
Equipment: Oven safe pan, Knife, oven mitts, measuring cups
Recipe:
- Bake sweet potato in oven at 450° for 35 to 45 minutes, until tender.
- Remove at once and prick with a fork to let steam out – be careful, steam will be very hot.
- Cut a 1 1/2-inch cross in the center of each potato.
- Using oven mitts open the potato by pushing the ends toward the center until filling starts to push through the cut.
- Place ½ the marshmallows into the sweet potato
- Pour 2 oz of your favorite store brand caramel sauce over the marshmallows; or make your own sauce using the recipe below.
- Place the rest of the marshmallows over the caramel sauce.
- Put potato bake on an oven safe pan and put back in the oven on Broil.
- Let cook for just a minute or two, keeping careful watch.
- Remove from oven when marshmallows start to brown.
- Serve as soon as possible.
Honey Caramel Sauce
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 cup light brown sugar
- 1/4 cup honey
In a saucepan add butter and whisk in brown sugar: do not boil. Add honey and continue stirring for approximately 4 to 5 minutes.
Texas Roadhouse Brown (Beef) Gravy
Equipment:
- 1 quart sauce pan
- measuring cups
- measuring spoons
- rubber spatula
- wire whisk
- mixing bowl
Water 16 oz.
Beef Base or Bullion Cubes (use the amount recommended by the brand)
Oil 2 oz.
Flour 2 oz.
Pepper, Black ½ tsp.
Garlic, Granulated ½ tsp.
Recipe
Step 1
- In a mixing bowl, dissolve the beef bullion or beef base into the water.
- Set aside for later use.
Step 2
- Place oil in the sauce pan and heat on medium heat.
- Once hot, add flour and continuously stir with the wire whisk until the oil and flour mix turns a blonde color.
- When the flour and oil are a blonde color add the reserved liquid from step 1.
- The gravy will thicken as you whisk it together with the roux.
- When the desired thickness is reached, remove the sauce pan from the heat.
Step 3
- Add pepper and garlic to the gravy and incorporate with the wire whisk.