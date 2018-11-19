GREENSBORO, N.C. - North Carolina is the 10th hungriest state in the U.S.

According to Feeding America, 1,565,910 people are struggling with hunger, including 479,220 children.

Food insecurity is another concern across the state.

Thousands of low-income families lack access to food or miss out on meals often.

Lawndale Baptist Church believes no family should go hungry, especially during the holiday season.

The church is holding it's annual "Feeding The 5,000" event on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

Church leaders and members are working together to give away boxes of food to families in need of a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The boxes of food will be available for the first 1,000 families lined up in front of Lawndale Baptist Church located at 3505 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.

The giveaway comes with 1 turkey, stuffing, green, beans, potatoes, cranberry sauce, and apple juice.

Each box will feed five people.

After the giveaway event, the public can enjoy live music and remarks from the Senior Pastor.

To learn more about Lawndale Baptist Church , click here.

