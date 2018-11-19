GREENSBORO, NC - North Carolina is the 10th hungriest state in the U.S.

According to Feeding America, 1,565,910 people are struggling with hunger, including 479,220 children.

Food insecurity is another concern across the state.

Thousands of low-income families lack access to food or miss out on meals often.

Local churches believe no family should go hungry, especially during the holiday season. Church leaders and members worked together to give away boxes of food to families in need of a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Lawndale Baptist Church church held it's annual "Feeding The 5,000" event on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The boxes of food will be available for the first 1,000 families lined up in front of Lawndale Baptist Church located at 3505 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.

In High Point, Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church is giving away 2,000 meal boxes at 10 a.m. in hope of feeding 10,000. There were long lines at both churches hoping to get a meal.

“God has blessed us so it’s important for us to pass that blessing along to others that may be in need,” said Williams C.M.E. Rev. Robert J. Williams. “We want these items to help those who are hungry or may not have the resources to be able to get what they need.”

Lawndale's giveaway comes with one turkey, stuffing, green beans, potatoes, cranberry sauce, and apple pie. At Williams Memorial, the meal includes a turkey, green beans, corn, a starch (macaroni and cheese, potatoes or rice), stuffing, yams and cranberry sauce.

Each box can feed five people.

After the giveaway event, the public can enjoy live music and remarks from the Senior Pastor.

