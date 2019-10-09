Most disagreements are handled with words only. Not for one McDonald's customer who alleged that an employee punched him because he complained of cold french fries. The incident took place in New Orleans where the alleged victim and his wife were vacationing.

Here are some body language signs that an argument can turn into a fight. When someone walks away from you, let them. Don't follow them because they might perceive your walk as a threat. When you're angry, you want physical distance. Other signs to watch for: clenching and unclenching fists, shaking hands purposafully, taking a step back, putting down personal items.

The victim stated that "the customer is always right, even if he's wrong": No longer should you think this way because violence seems to be increasing. Instead voice your concern in a tactful and respectful way. Look for compromises when you can. If not then walk away.

