Fill up on barbecue, bid on exclusive items, and help Hospice of Randolph

New furniture, pottery, gift certificates, and signed sports memorabilia are up for auction at the Auction and Barbecue fundraiser for Hospice of Randolph

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Save the date to get your barbecue plate! On Saturday, October 15, you can pick up a $10 plate of barbecue, hush puppies, and all the fixings to benefit Hospice of Randolph, an affiliate of Hospice of the Piedmont.

The other stars of the 37th annual Auction and Barbecue Fundraising event are the more than 150 items up for auction. A UNC Basketball signed and donated by head coach Hubert Davis is a popular item expected to bring in a lot of money to help support Hospice programs. Other auction items include new furniture, pottery, gift certificates, gift baskets, outdoor adventures, signed sports memorabilia, homemade specialty desserts, and more.

When you bid here, you know it will support a good mission.

"Our organization serves about 2,000 patients across eight counties each year. We touch the lives of about 7,000 more through programs like grief counseling, Kids Path, and a host of other essential caregiving and patient programming that we have truly committed to providing to the community. Our mission is straightforward, We connect individuals with the care they need on the terms they choose, and that's what we do every day," said Trent Cockerham, the Chief Executive Officer of Hospice of the Piedmont.

"This fundraiser helps support our programs. Without it, we wouldn't be able to provide our grief counseling center or Kids Path program. Without public support, those programs would be impossible," said Cockerham.

All you have to do to help is save the date for your barbecue plate and bid online. Here are the details for the signature event.

• Drive-Thru Barbecue Dinner: Saturday, October 15, starting at 11 a.m.

Sunset Avenue Church of God (900 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro)

$10 per plate includes a large portion of BBQ, hushpuppies, slaw, baked beans, and homemade dessert

• Online Auction: Saturday, October 15, and closes at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20