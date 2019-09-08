GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know we love every bit of North Carolina. From our state's sandy beaches and the Outer Banks to the Blue Ridge and our beautiful mountains, North Carolina is a great spot to live, work and create.

Our State Magazine is helping you show your support for local businesses through an online contest.

The Made in North Carolina Awards celebrates the best of the best in North Carolina.

Jeremy Markovich is with Our State. He says whether you run a microbrewery, sell handmade soaps, or create custom clothing, these awards are for anyone who is proud to make their product in North Carolina.

"It's for North Carolina makers, bakers, crafters, and creators. There are so many wonderful things being made all across North Carolina big and small we thought this is a really cool way to honor them," said Markovich. "It has to be made in North Carolina, that is a requirement and it helps if the products come from here, but it's just a wonderful thing."

The monthly magazine wants to help you show off your products to the entire state.

Cindy Sheppard owns ShoeBeeDo Inc., which is based in Concord. She is the Our State 2018 Made In NC Awards winner in the style category.

Sheppard told WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain how winning the style category helped her business.

"One of the benefits is the advertisement in Our State magazine. I had several people contact me and even come to my shop," said Sheppard.

Sheppard says her products are now also in the Mast General Store which has given her additional exposure.

The deadline to enter is coming up on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

The judges will then choose a winner and two honorable mentions for each category, which will be announced on October 2, 2019.

The overall grand prize winner receives a $500 award. Category winners will each receive a one-sixth page ad, and the overall winner will receive a one-third page ad in the December 2019 issue of Our State magazine and ourstate.com.

For more information on the Made In NC Awards and how to enter, click here.