Rundown: A look at what's in store at the Central Carolina Fair

From ride safety and games to events and fried foods, here's a look at what you can expect at the fair.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Central Carolina Fair is up and shining bright in the Greensboro Coliseum's parking lot. It is the 124th year of the big event.

There is a lot to do, from rides, games, and mouth-watering fair food. There's also live entertainment and an animal exhibit from Wilkie Farms featuring exotic and traditional farm animals and pony rides.

Not only that but there are thrill shows. Hamid Circus is the oldest single family-owned circus in America and they have aerial acts and lighthearted clowning. It's performed nightly and is free.

As for the food, there are corn dogs, candy apples, funnel cakes, Italian sausages, turkey legs, and pizza.

Sunday was one of their largest days ever recorded before the storms came through Greensboro.

If you have plans to get on one of the rides Darrell Desgranges, Michael Amusement's Business Agent said about a dozen state safety inspectors are present, checking each ride daily.

"That's one of the great things about carnival rides, is that they're taking all the way down and then they're inspected as they go back up. Where rides that don't get moved, sit for a long time and they can't see what's actually going on in the inside," Degranges said.

If you're looking for a deal, there are several promotions coming up.

To get in regular admission is six dollars and children under 42” are free. For unlimited rides, it is 30 dollars for a wristband.

There are special promotions for the final week of the Central Carolina Fair.

Wednesday and Thursday are dollar days, which means it's one dollar to get into the fair, one dollar per ride, one dollar for select food items, and one dollar for parking. This special runs from 5 pm until 10 pm.