GREENSBORO, N.C. — Remember your goal to be debt free by the end of 2019? You set that goal 6 months ago at the beginning of the new year.

Well, now it's time to check in and see how you're doing on those goals.

Ja'Net Adams is our money expert. Adams says this is a good time to evaluate and reset if need be.

"Next week will be the middle of 2019 which means half of the year is gone and it is time to focus on the second half. You can focus on different areas of your life, but I would like to focus on your finances," said Adams.

Adams, who wrote the book, The Money Attractor, shares these three tips to help you finish the year off on target

1. Where are you at on your financial goals?

Take time to take your financial goals and look at them. Are you on track? Are you behind? Is this the first time you have looked at them since January? Now is the time to look at your list and get back on track towards your goals.

2. Celebrate:

"We get so down on ourselves when it comes to our finances. We feel we are not going fast enough. It is not about speed, but instead, it is about celebrating the small wins," said Adams. "You are further today on your financial journey than you were yesterday so pat yourself on the back for a job well done."

3. Get back to work

Once the celebrating is done it is time to move forward so that you can complete the rest of your financial goals for this year.

"Don't get comfortable just because you have experienced some financial success during the first six months of this year," warns Adams. "The year is not over so stay focused until December 31st!"

