Finding and keeping the peace in your life

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. According to the National Day Calendar, this is a day to recognize the men and women who have served in peacekeeping operations around the world. This got us thinking about keeping the peace in our lives and relationships.

You tend to be happier, more relaxed and make better decisions when you have more peace in your life. When you're thinking from a calm place, you're better able to make rational decisions and solve problems more effectively. Stress can short-circuit your rational decision-making and lead to impulsive decisions. Additionally, stress can heighten your cortisol level, blood pressure, and heart rate.

The best way to keep peace in your relationships is to have a preventative approach. This means you communicate clearly and effectively to minimize miscommunication, respect the other person's perspective even if you disagree, and be truthful even when difficult. Honesty builds and maintains trust, which is the foundation of any healthy relationship.

Sometimes, you can feel tension with someone that you're talking to or someone who does something that you don't like. If you're sensing tension because they're acting differently towards you, the first step is to assess the situation to figure out what might be happening with the person. This is a good time to think about if you've contributed. Then find a time to talk to the person when they've available and can chat privately. Share what's on your mind using "I" statements. And ask for their perspective. Depending on what they say, then figure out a way to resolve the tension together.