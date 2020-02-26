When you think of reality shows, you tend to think of young, the 20- and 30-somethings. Well, scoot over "Bachelor" because a new show is coming that aims to help older people, 65 years and older, to find love.

There a few reasons for the appeal of a reality show about love in the golden ages. Love and relationships aren't restricted to the young. No matter what phase of life you're in, you should find love. There are different reasons that you might want to find love when you older. It could be that you're divorced or your partner passed away. Another reason could be that the issues that couples face tend to be different at different stages in life. When you're younger, you tend to focus on families, careers, raising kids. When you're older, you might be an empty nester, entering retirement or dealing with health issues.

A reality show like this can help break stereotypes of older people like grumpy old men or beauty fades over time. Seeing the successes and struggles of finding love when you're older can help normalize what you're experiencing. And it might give you some ideas for great dates.

