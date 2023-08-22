Greensboro Fire program helps those who need extra care in the case of an emergency

The program is called Signal 3 and is for people who have limited mobility, no mobility, or need extra care if there were to be an emergency.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When it comes to an emergency, time is of the essence.

Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief, Brent Gerald, said that's why Greensboro firefighters need your help, to help them.

There is a program called Signal 3. It is designed for Greensboro residents that have limited mobility, no mobility, or need extra care if there were to be an emergency.

The Signal 3 program lets firefighters “know before they go.”

How it works is you will schedule an appointment with fire crews and they will come out and meet you at your home.

"They will make a diagram of the home and make note of notations of special places or important things in your home, where you spend most of your time and things such as that so that during an emergency they will know where to go and be more efficient in their job," said Gerald.

During this visit, firefighters will ask about your family's special needs. They will ask if there is an elderly resident or someone confined to a wheelchair or if oxygen tanks are currently in your home.

After this, firefighters make a diagram of your home with identifying notations.

This documentation is kept on file with the fire department and Guilford Metro 9-1-1.

In the event of a medical or fire emergency, firefighters are prompted with this information before they arrive, which allows them to assist you more quickly

"When they get the call, there will be a notification through the emergency center that lets them know this type of house that has signal three and then they will know how to act once they get there," said Gerald.

Signal 3 isn't a program many people use right now, so the department is trying to spread awareness that it exists.

"I mean it's just part of all of the services we offer, we want to be there for our community. and it's part of what our firefighters always say, to make a difference in the community so we can make an impact on the community, we want to make a bigger impact," said Gerald. "If people have a need to identify members that need extra care, we certainly would like to have that information so we can do our jobs."

If you, or someone you know, finds this program helpful, be sure to sign up. To participate in the program, simply call 336-373-2576 and provide your name, address, and phone number.