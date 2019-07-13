WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ingredients

2 Slices – sourdough bread

Melted butter - as needed

1 Cup – avocado schmear (avocado, fresh lime juice, kosher salt, black pepper and Greek yogurt combined in a food processor or mixed well in a mixing bowl)

4 oz – citrus vinaigrette (we make our fresh in house, but you can use your favorite store bought or homemade dressing)

2 cups –colorful tomatoes, halved

2 cups – cucumbers, diced ½ cup – pickled red onions ½ cup – Feta cheese, crumbled

2 Tbsp – cilantro, chiffonade

Directions

Butter the sourdough bread on both sides and toast until golden brown. Cut the toast into triangles and spread the avocado schmear on each piece of toast. Place the rest of the ingredients in a mixing bowl and toss until well incorporated. Place the toast on a plate and place the salad in the center of two pieces of toast. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

• 2 – 12 oz. Bone-In Pork Chops

• Steak Seasoning (Firebirds has their own in-house blend)

• ½ Cup Honey Chile Glaze (separate recipe) • ¾ Cup Blistered Tomato Relish (separate recipe)

• 2 Tbsp. Micro-Greens

Directions

1. Season Pork Chop on all sides like a steak and place on the grill and cook to desired temperature (Firebirds recommends medium-well for pork)

2. Right before the pork chops are done, glaze on both sides with the finished honey chile glaze (recipe below)

3. Top the pork chops with the finished blistered tomato relish (recipe below) and micro greens

4. Serve with your favorite side dish (Firebirds recommends sweet potato fries to pair nicely)