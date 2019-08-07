The National Weather Service in Raleigh says scattered showers and thunderstorms are a high possibility across the Piedmont Triad on Monday.

Forecasters say the downpour is expected to hit the Triad region mainly after 2 p.m.

The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding and other problems in and around Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem.

Floods, big or small, can have devastating effects on your home and your family.

According to the CDC, more deaths occur due to flooding than any other hazard related to thunderstorms each year.

The most common flood deaths occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous floodwater.

The good news is you can take the necessary steps to protect yourself, your family, and your home.

The CDC provides the following safety tips during and after a flood:

During a Flood Watch or Warning:

Gather emergency supplies.

Listen to your local radio or television station for updates.

Have immunization records handy (or know the year of your last tetanus shot).

Store immunization records in a waterproof container.

Prepare an emergency food and water supply. Store at least 1 gallon of water per day for each person and each pet. Store at least a 3-day supply.

Bring in outdoor possessions (lawn furniture, grills, trash cans) or tie them down securely.

If evacuation appears necessary: turn off all utilities at the main power switch and close the main gas valve.

Leave areas subject to flooding: low spots, canyons, washes, etc. (Remember: avoid driving through flooded areas and standing water.)

After you return home, if you find that your home was flooded, practice safe cleaning.

After Flooding Occurs:

Avoid driving through flooded areas and standing water. As little as six inches of water can cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

Do not drink flood water, or use it to wash dishes, brush teeth, or wash/prepare food. Drink clean, safe water.

If you evacuated: return to your home only after local authorities have said it is safe to do so.

Listen to water advisory from local authorities to find out if your water is safe for drinking and bathing.

During a water advisory, use only bottled, boiled, or treated water for drinking, cooking, etc.

When in doubt, throw it out! Throw away any food and bottled water that comes/may have come into contact with floodwater.

Prevent carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. Use generators at least 20 feet from any doors, windows, or vents. If you use a pressure washer, be sure to keep the engine outdoors and 20 feet from windows, doors, or vents as well.

