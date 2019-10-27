GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Yellowfin Tuna & Citrus Ponzu

Ingredients

8 oz. Yellowfin Tuna

2 tablespoons Peppercorn Mix

Mache Greens

2 tablespoons Soy Ginger Sauce

2 tablespoons Citrus Ponzu Sauce

Edible Orchids

Directions:

Cover outside of Tuna with Peppercorn Mix. Sear on Flattop for 2 mins on each side.

Place dry Mache Greens in the center of a large bowl.

Cut tuna into ¼” slices and fan around the mache greens.

Zig-Zag Soy Ginger Sauce over Tuna & pour Citrus Ponzu Sauce down the Mache Greens.

Garnish with Edible Orchids.

Citrus Ponzu

Ingredients

Lemon (Juice & Zest)

Lime (Juice & Zest)

Orange (Juice & Zest)

Soy Sauce

Sesame Oil

Plum Reduction

Mirin

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a small sauce pot. Bring to a boil and lower to medium heat. Let simmer for 15 minutes.

Place in an ice bath to cool.

Wagyu Strip w/ Shallot Butter

Ingredients

16 oz. Wagyu Strip

2 Tablespoons S&P Blend

3 oz. Shallot Butter

Rosemary Sprig

Directions:

Take a scoop of Shallot Butter & let sit at room temperature.

Season Wagyu with Salt & Pepper. Cook to desired temperature.

Place room temperature butter atop steak.

Take torch and slightly toast the Rosemary Sprig on every side.

Place Rosemary Sprig atop Shallot Butter for aroma and flavor.

Shallot Butter

Ingredients

Shallots rough diced

Butter

Kosher Salt

Rosemary minced

Black Pepper

Directions:

Place butter in a large sauté pan on medium heat.

Add Shallots, Salt, Rosemary and Black Pepper.

Cook for 6 mins on medium heat or until Shallots are translucent.

Place Butter mixture into mixer and pulse until smooth.