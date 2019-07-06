GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY's Food 2 Families and WMAG are teaming up for a 'Stock the Shelves for Summer Food and Funds Drive.' It's a community wide effort to provide support for local children and families in need by supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC and it local partners.

Here's where you come in:

Come out to the Food Lion on Hicone Road to make a donation of food or funds. (Every financial gift will be matched $1 for $1 by several dedicated Second Harvest supporters! $10 becomes $20 and will help Second Harvest provide up to 140 meals!



Participate online through Second Harvest’s Virtual Food Drive. You’ll find it on the web.



Text to Give, if that’s your preference by texting the words second harvest to 50155.

More than 100 grocery assistance programs serving Guilford County and hundreds of others across 17 Northwest North Carolina counties rely on Second Harvest for the majority of the food they provide to families.

During the summer months, when school is out of session, many of Second Harvest’s partner food assistance programs will start seeing more and more families coming in as added expenses like childcare costs add up and stretch household resources thin.

Through efforts like this one, Second Harvest aims to help stock the shelves of it local partners to help make sure that every child and every family has the food they need every day to stay productive and healthy.

The Summer Meal Gap

More than 60 percent of children attending our public schools are eligible to receive meals at school at no or low cost because family resources are limited.



However, for the vast majority of these children, this nutritional support disappears during the summer months, leaving them at risk of going without enough to eat.



In fact, just over 10 percent of eligible children access meals through summer meals sites. That means 90 percent of these kids are not receiving this help.



Most Needed Items:

Fruits & Vegetables: Low sodium canned vegetables, Diced tomatoes, Spaghetti sauce, Canned fruit in juice, water, or light syrup, 100% fruit juices

Grains: Whole wheat pasta, Whole grain crackers, Hot or cold cereal: Oatmeal, cherrios, grits, raisin bran, Brown rice

Proteins: Canned tuna in water, Canned salmon, Canned chicken, Low sodium bean soups, Dried or low sodium canned beans, Peanut butter

Dairy: Dry milk (low fat), Evaporated milk (2%), Boxed shelf-stable milk (1%)

Snacks: Raisins, Shelf-stable fruit cups in juice, Whole grain crackers, High fiber, low sugar granola bars, Unsweeted apple sauce, Popcorn

Cooking Basics: Olive or canola oil, Seasonings, such as Italian herbs, chili powder, curry, cinnamon

If you cannot donate in-person, you can always provide Second Harvest Food Bank with a monetary gift online or by texting "secondharvest" to 50155.