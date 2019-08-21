So, you've worked a hard week but there's one more day to get through before the weekend. Need a little help? Summerfield Farms to the rescue! Their popular Terrace Thursdays series is happening August 22nd.

There will be live music, food trucks and incredible views from their rooftop terrace. It happens from 6 to 8 pm and draws big crowds every week.

Don't forget you can also shop at their market and pick up farm fresh meats literally from Summerfield Farms. It's a ton of fun and always family friendly. Dogs on leashes are welcome as well.

If you need more information go to their website www.summerfieldfarms.com