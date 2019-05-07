GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Annual North Carolina Governor's Highway Safety Program Statewide Fourth of July "Booze It & Lose It" campaign is underway.

The campaign is also known as "Operation Firecracker."

It aims to prevent alcohol-related crashes by targeting impaired drivers during the July 4th holiday season.

The campaign runs July 1st through July 7th with law enforcement agencies running sobriety checkpoints to help catch drunk drivers and reduce fatalities.

"It's a time for us to fire up the barbecue, grab a seat for that spectacular fireworks display and hoist the flag, not lower it because someone we know died or was killed due to poor planning," said N.C. Governor's Highway Safety Program Director Mark Ezzell. "We need you to 'improvise, adapt, and overcome' and practice new techniques going forward. Call a cab, call a buddy, take the bus or use ride-share services. These are four easy ways not to die after you've been drinking."

Local and state law enforcement agencies set up 82 checkpoints and patrols across Guilford County last year during Operation Firecracker.

More than 2,600 traffic and criminal violations were reported, including a total of 52 DWI's.

This year, law enforcement agencies are sending a message to all motorists that the solution for celebrating safety this holiday and any other is to "leave the keys at home. No one knows their own limit, and once you are drunk it's too late."

The "Booze It & Lose It" campaign is one of the many campaigns by NCGHSP which supports, through funding, a myriad of safe-driving initiatives.

That includes the Click It or Ticket, BikeSafe NC, Watch For Me NC, Speed a Little. Lose a Lot, and North Carolina's Vision Zero initiative.

To learn more about Operation Firecracker, click here.