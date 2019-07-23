GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is working to put a stop to summer hunger with meals on wheels.

The district is using a food truck, "Frankie," to provide free lunch for children under 18.

The food truck will be stationed at two different locations in Greensboro throughout the summer until August 16th.

"This food truck allows us to do so many things for our students," said Wanda Barber, the Guilford County Schools Summer Nutrition Coordinator. "Not only can we serve free food in several schools across our area, this food truck allows us to get into our communities and reach even more children in need of a hot meal. That's really what it's all about. We just want to make sure no child in our area goes hungry."

Currently, nearly 65 percent of students in Guilford County Schools qualify for free and reduced lunch.

The food truck will be visiting Claremont Courts and Smith Homes Monday through Friday.

"Frankie" will be at Smith Homes located 707 West Florida Street in Greensboro from 11:45 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

The food truck will also be at Claremont Courts located at 2702 Patio Place in Greensboro from 12:35 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.

For more information about GCS Summer Food Program, click here.