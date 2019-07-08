GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 2,000 Triad students will get free school supplies this weekend, thanks to some awesome community partnerships.

The Greensboro Police Department along with the Greensboro Police Foundation, Equation Church, Say Yes Guilford, and Project Safe Neighborhood, are partnering with Guilford County Schools, the Greensboro Coliseum, Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Guilford County Parents Academy and several community partners for their annual Operation Pass Event.

The event will help more than 2,000 students in need with school supplies. The supply giveaway will be held from 9-11 a.m. this Saturday, August 10 at the Greensboro Coliseum Swarm Fieldhouse located at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Operation PASS will showcase several Guilford County School's departments to include District Relations, Guilford Parent Academy, Exceptional Children, and Guilford County's Department of Health and Human Services among others. Also on showcase, will be over 25 service providers who offer wrap-around supports for youth.

If you have any questions about the giveaway, reach out to the Greensboro Police Department's Office of Community Engagement by calling 336-373-2636.