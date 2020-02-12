Warning: Holiday travelers should get tested and quarantine for 14 days

Guilford County and Cone Health are holding a large COVID-19 community-testing event to accommodate the post-Thanksgiving holiday rush

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health officials warned against gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday and now travelers are facing an alarming warning.

"If your family traveled, you have to assume that you are exposed and you became infected and you really need to get tested in the next week," said Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

Get tested and assume you have it. Quarantine for 14 days and take this seriously.

Days before the Thanksgiving holiday, communities reported long lines of people getting tested for coronavirus. But now that you're home, Dr. Birx says it is even more important to get tested to reduce the spread.

Guilford County Emergency Management, Star Med, and Cone Health are opening up one of the area's largest testing sites on Friday, December 4th at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.