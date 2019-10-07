GREENSBORO, N.C. — A trip to the doctor can cost hundreds of dollars, but this Friday, you can get basic health screenings and stock up on over the counter medications for free.

NC MedAssist, the United Way of Greater Greensboro and Equation Church are teaming up to provide the community with a tong of free services Friday, July 12, 2019.

You can pick up your free over the counter meds, get free blood pressure and diabetes checks and there's free mental health counseling as well.

You do not need an ID, but you do need to 18 or older.

The health screenings and over the counter drug giveaway is this Friday, July 12th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be enough to help over 1,500 people.

Equation Church is located at 901 Broad Avenue in Greensboro.

For more information, click here.