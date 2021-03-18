Need a ride? Guilford County offering free trips to vaccine clinics

Guilford County’s Transportation and Mobility services is using their busses and vans to get folks to their vaccine appointments.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anyone who wants the coronavirus vaccine should have access, but there are some barriers keeping folks from doing so.



Guilford County’s Transportation and Mobility Services is working to remove one of those barriers.

NCDOT gave the program $73,318 to provide transportation to vaccine appointments.

They’ll using their own busses and other avenues to get people to their vaccine appointments for free.

It’s a useful service not many know about, that could help the county get beyond this pandemic.

Just over 170 have used the service since it become available in February.

If you live in Guilford County and call to make a vaccine appointment you’ll be asked a question about transportation.

If you respond yes, you’ll be put in contact with a coordinator to secure your ride.

If the appointment is made online, you can call 336-641-2561 to schedule a ride.

Appointments must be made by noon the day before the ride is needed.

Guilford County Social Services spokesperson Gregory Bush said depending on the persons needs a ride could meet you at your door step.

“We’re looking for the most efficient mode of transportation. So if that’s one of our buses or vans to meet them at their door or a wheel chair accessibility issue we can address that,” Bush said. “If the person is on the bus line and can access the bus we can provide bus passes. It could be a local agency that will provide transportation. “

Vaccine locations available for pick-up and drop off:

Mount Zion Baptist Church

Greensboro Coliseum

High Point Community Center

Four Seasons Town Centre