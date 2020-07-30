Two Triad Giveaways! Get free school supplies, sanitizer, and masks this Saturday in Greensboro and Reidsville

Two Greensboro groups will give out more than 3,000 backpacks filled with notebooks and other school supplies including hand sanitizer and masks Saturday, Aug. 1

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some needs don't stop during a pandemic and that includes the need for school supplies especially as families continue to face serious financial hardships.

The Greensboro group, I Am A Queen and the Reidsville non-profit, The Last Dons are holding separate giveaway events to supply school children the items they need before school begins on August 17, 2020.

Both giveaways are drive thru events this Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Though the start of the school year is going to look differently with remote learning at home, Alana V. Allen with I Am A Queen says the need remains the same.

"Some teachers will tell you the kids will take a picture of their homework and email it to them versus uploading it to the classroom site or Blackboard, so we thought it was essential to give out school supplies this year, even though its different in Guilford County," said Allen, the organization's founder and executive director.

Even though children are learning virtually, they still need school supplies to work out their problems for their assignments. Support I Am A Queen's Back to School Giveaway by going to https://t.co/5bqTYA4rAr pic.twitter.com/6rA1iOtjQL — I Am A Queen (@IAmAQueenNC) July 30, 2020

You can drive thru Saturday, August 1 to get free school supplies. At the Greensboro event, each backpack will be filled with paper, note books, pencils, binders, as well as sanitizer, wipes and masks.

I Am A Queen has 700 backpacks to hand out from the Windsor Recreation Center. It's located at 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. It is a drive thru event, but if you need to walk up, volunteers will work with you as long as you have on a mask.

The Greensboro giveaway begins at 10 a.m. until supplies run out. For more information click here.

The Last Dons is also hosting its school supply giveaway on August 1. The group will hand out 2,020 backpacks filled with notebook paper, binders, composition books, and folders. Children in grades Pre-K through 12 must be present in order to receive a backpack. Volunteers wearing gloves and masks will also hand out free boxed meals from Subway, Marcos Pizza, Pizza Hut, Domino's Pizza and Little Caesars.

The Last Dons The Last Dons, Eden, North Carolina. 1.7K likes. The Last Dons is an organization created in memory of Jesse "Don" Harrison. The Last Dons are from all walks of life and reside all over the United...