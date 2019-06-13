GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Parks and Recreation Department is offering free summer programs for children and teens.

That includes "ENERGY at the Park" and "Summer Night Lights."

"ENERGY at the Park" is a neighborhood playground program for children ages 5-15.

The goal of the program is to provide education, nutrition, exercise, recreation, and games for the youth in their own neighborhood.

City staff members are tasked with supervising children at various playgrounds; however, in inclement weather staff will leave the playground.

Free lunch is also provided for children on site through the Guilford County Schools "Summer Feeding Program."

But, keep in mind, locations may close due to severe weather, such as intense heat, rain, thunder or lightening.

The City of Greensboro says parents will be notified in the case of an early closure.

"ENERGY at the Park" registration is taken at each site starting June 24th.

All you have to do is drop your child off at the park on the first day of attendance.

Then, fill out a participant information form and provide emergency contacts.

Playground Locations:

Arlington Park - 1201 Bellevue St.

Douglas Park - 705 Douglas Park St.

Eastside Park - 429 Gillespie St.

Hampton Park - 3111 Four Seasons Blvd.

Hannaford Park - 1701 Hannaford St.

Heath Park - Holts Chapel Rd.

Rosewood Parks - 1400 Mayfield Ave.

Woodmere Park - 2100 Autumn Dr.

Dates & Hours of Operation:

Mondays through Thursdays Only

June 24th through August 8th

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Closed Thursday, July 4th

This summer, Greensboro Parks & Recreation is also teaming up with the Greensboro Police Department and the Greensboro Public Library to sponsor Summer Night Lights (SNL).

It's a free summer program for teens ages 13-18 held on Fridays at The Greensboro Sportsplex at 7:00 p.m.

Activities include outdoor movies, outdoor concerts, dances, gaming competitions, basketball, soccer, pool parties, and much more.

Teens are encouraged to check out the SNL Teen's Guide to Summer or the Library's Summer Events Guide for a full list of additional programs and locations.

You can also get SNL reminders on your phone if you text @gsnl to 81010.