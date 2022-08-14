What to do with newfound free time

Parents with kids now in college are finding a new focus

After dropping off your kids at college or helping them settle into their apartments, some parents wonder what to do with their time since their kids aren’t at home anymore.

Parents must fight the urge to focus on what they’re missing with their college students out of the house—the daily routine changes in their absence. Concentrating on what you’re missing will keep you feeling sad and blue. It’ll make your healing and coping more difficult.

Realize that you get a part of your life back. You can focus on new interests and reconnect with parts of you that you shelved while you were raising your kids. You’ll be amazed at how much you can enjoy your life in different ways when you focus on yourself.

You can ask yourself, what are you missing doing? Or, what do you want to do? Maybe, you want to spend more time with your other kids, with friends, travel, work more, change homes, try new activities, and date. The list is endless.