Guilford County Schools Distributes Meals to Students Over Summer Break

Students 18 and under are welcomed to receive meals to cover Monday through Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will continue to feed hungry students this summer. This continues a program they initiated as the pandemic began.

Summer distribution will begin at specific locations on Tuesday, June 8.

Meals will be available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon. Students will receive an extra meal on Thursday to cover Friday's meal.

These locations include:

Colfax Elementary

Eastern High

Florence Elementary

Foust Elementary

Gillespie Elementary

Hairston Middle

Irving Park Elementary

Jackson Middle

Jamestown Elementary

Morehead Elementary

Northwest High

Oak Hill Elementary

Page High

Parkview Elementary

Simkins Elementary

Smith High

Southeast High

Union Hill Elementary

Vandalia Elementary

Washington Elementary

The district will also provide meals to students in the summer academic program.

Meals will also be distributed through the district's mobile program which busses meals to locations where transportation can be a barrier for families.

GCS will not serve meals on Friday, June 4, or Monday, June 7, which is a vacation period for school nutrition staff. To accommodate these days, additional meals will be provided on June 3 to cover those dates.

No meals will be distributed on July 5. The district will be closed on that date.

However, meals will be provided on July 1 for July 2 and July 5-7.