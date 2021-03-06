Guilford County Schools Distributes Meals to Students Over Summer Break

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will continue to feed hungry students this summer. This continues a program they initiated as the pandemic began.
Summer distribution will begin at specific locations on Tuesday, June 8.
Meals will be available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon. Students will receive an extra meal on Thursday to cover Friday's meal.
These locations include:
- Colfax Elementary
- Eastern High
- Florence Elementary
- Foust Elementary
- Gillespie Elementary
- Hairston Middle
- Irving Park Elementary
- Jackson Middle
- Jamestown Elementary
- Morehead Elementary
- Northwest High
- Oak Hill Elementary
- Page High
- Parkview Elementary
- Simkins Elementary
- Smith High
- Southeast High
- Union Hill Elementary
- Vandalia Elementary
- Washington Elementary
The district will also provide meals to students in the summer academic program.
Meals will also be distributed through the district's mobile program which busses meals to locations where transportation can be a barrier for families.
GCS will not serve meals on Friday, June 4, or Monday, June 7, which is a vacation period for school nutrition staff. To accommodate these days, additional meals will be provided on June 3 to cover those dates.
No meals will be distributed on July 5. The district will be closed on that date.
However, meals will be provided on July 1 for July 2 and July 5-7.
The summer meal program will continue through August 12.