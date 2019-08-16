GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Carolina Wedding Show has made it's way to the Triad.

For the next two weeks couples will be able to check out the latest trends in dresses, reception food, and wedding-day photography.

Gurbir Singh gave us a sneak peak at what couples can expect to see at the show.

He runs Studio Sonya Photography and says when it comes to snapping picture perfect shots on the wedding day, it's all about the angles.

Posing to make sure a bride's arms, waist and hips are all at their best angles can help make even bride's in their best shape look even better on the big day.

For more wedding day tips like this, head to The Carolina Wedding Show.

The event kicks off Sunday August 18th at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Tickets cost $20 but if you buy them ahead of time online they are only $10.

If you miss that show, the Carolina Wedding Show will make a stop in Winston-Salem on Sunday August 25th.