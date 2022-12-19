Give the Gift of Warmth and help your neighbors in need

Berico will match your generous gift to www.giftofwarmth.com.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Below-freezing temperatures every night this week in the Triad. It is freezing outside.

Now imagine what it feels like for the one in four Triad families who can't afford to heat their homes, and nights are colder for those families.

Thankfully, Berico and the Salvation Army formed a partnership to get emergency help to families who need it.

WFMY News 2 is a proud partner of that effort, working with our community partners and neighbors to Give the Gift of Warmth.

Berico Fuels and the Triad community have helped families stay warm for decades.

"Back in the day, my grandfather would store some extra money in a drawer somewhere for someone who has some needs throughout the holidays and winter season, and over the years, there's a higher need," said Berico's Will Berry.

Right now, Berry says that need is greater than ever. According to the Salvation Army of Greensboro, one in four Triad families lives below the poverty line and needs assistance. Most of those families are facing a challenging financial situation for the first time in their lives.

"It might be that one-time situation where they've been on their feet for many years in the past and suddenly need it. Whether it's a breakdown on a car and they have to decide whether I'm going to pay my energy bill or fix my car. They're wondering, how do I get through the holidays?"

Cpt. Chris Raymer with the Salvation Army of Greensboro said he sees the need daily.

"It's something when you see a family come through that you can tell they are in need. People come to us at the lowest points in their lives," said Raymer.

Your donations to www.giftofwarmth.com provide emergency assistance to families who desperately need it.

"We've supported ten families this year and expended around $2,500, so you're looking at $250 a family that needs this support," said Raymer. "It seems as though every year the need gets greater, but certainly inflation has something to do with it. Everything is up."

The Gift of Warmth campaign benefits anybody in need in Guilford, Rockingham, and Alamance counties, not just Berico customers. And it's helped more than 1,200 families over the last 17 years.