GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is proud to have been serving Triad schools with our Tools for School campaign for 23 years now.
Over the years, we've helped more than 675,000 students.
On Wednesday, WFMY is teaming up with the Guilford Education Alliance, Walker's Express and the Battleground Avenue Walmart Supercenter for a one day collection school supplies drive.
Volunteers from the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will also be there to help with the drive.
Walker's Express is providing a truck to load up the supplies and take them to the Teacher Supply Warehouse in Guilford County.
That warehouse is full of supplies for students and teachers to use throughout the school year completely free of cost.
If you want to help, we've listed the items needed and where you can drop off supplies.
Let's help our local schools!
RELATED: WFMY News 2's 23rd Annual 'Tools For School' Drive
Tools for School Wish List
- Backpacks
- Crayons
- Notebook Paper (wide and college ruled)
- Colored Markers
- Black and Blue Ink Pens
- Hole Reinforcers
- Colored Pencils
- Pocket Folders
- #2 Pencils Rulers
- Student Safety Scissors
- Highlighters
- Three Ring Binders (1-2-3 inch)
- T134 Calculator
- Marble Composition Books (black & white)
- Graph Paper
- Spiral Notebooks (single, 2-subject, 3-subject)
- Glue Sticks
- T183 Scientific Calculator
- Subject Dividers
- Erasers, pencil top
- Erasers, pink pearl
- Pencil Bags
- 6" Protractor/Compass
- Index Cards
- Assignment Book
- Pencil Sharpener
- Sticky Notes
Miscellaneous Items for the Classroom:
- Band-Aids
- Paper Plates
- Hand Sanitizer
- Box of Tissue
- Paper Towels
- Dry Erase Markers
- Zip-log bags (quart or gallon size)
- Wipes
Tools for School Collection Sites:
Randolph County:
- Walmart Supercenter Store #1132
- 1226 East Dixie Drive
- Asheboro, NC 27203
- (336) 626-0004
- Walmart Supercenter Store #2704
- 1021 High Point Road
- Randleman, NC 27317
- (336) 495-6278
Guilford County:
- Walmart Supercenter Store #1287
- 3141 Garden Road
- Burlington, NC 27215
- (336) 584-6400
- Walmart Supercenter Store #3612
- 530 So. Graham-Hopedale Road
- Burlington, NC 27217
- (336) 226-1819
- Walmart Store #1498
- 3738 N. Battleground Ave.
- Greensboro, NC 27410
- (336) 282-6754
- Walmart Supercenter Store #5320
- 121 W. Elmsley Drive
- Greensboro, NC 27406
- (336) 370-0775
- Walmart Supercenter Store #1842
- 4424 West Wendover Avenue
- Greensboro, NC 27407
- (336) 292-5070
- Walmart Supercenter Store #3658
- 2107 Pyramid Village Blvd.
- Greensboro, NC 27405
- (336) 375-5445
- Walmart Supercenter Store #1613
- 2628 South Main Street
- High Point, NC 27263
- (336) 869-9633
- Walmart Supercenter Store #4477
- 2710 North Main Street
- High Point, NC 27263
- (336) 869-7638
Forsyth County:
- Walmart Supercenter Store #1849
- 320 East Hanes Mill Road
- Winston-Salem, NC 27105
- (336) 377-9194
- Walmart Supercenter Store #2472
- 4550 Kester Mill Road
- Winston-Salem, NC 27103
- (336) 760-9868
- Walmart Supercenter Store #3626
- 3475 Parkway Village Ct.
- Winston-Salem, NC 27127
- (336) 771-1011
- Walmart Supercenter Store #2793
- 1130 South Main Street
- Kernersville, NC 27284
- (336) 992-2343
- Walmart Supercenter Store #6789
- 204 Ingram Drive
- King, NC 27021
- (336) 296-6041
Davidson County:
- Walmart Supercenter Store #1322
- 160 Lowes Boulevard
- Lexington, NC 27292
- (336) 243-3051
- Walmart Supercenter Store #3503
- 1585 Liberty Drive, Suite #1
- Thomasville, NC 27360
- (336) 474-2239
Rockingham County:
- Walmart Supercenter Store #3305
- 6711 NC Highway 135
- Mayodan, NC 27027
- (336-548-6540
- Walmart Supercenter Store #3304
- 1624 NC #14 Highway
- Reidsville, NC 27320
- (336) 349-6569
Alamance County:
- Walmart Supercenter Store #5346
- 1318 Mebane Oaks Road
- Mebane, NC 27302
- (919) 304-0171
Davie County:
- Walmart Supercenter Store #1096
- 261 Cooper Creek Drive
- Mocksville, NC 27028
- (336) 751-1266
Patrick County:
- Walmart Supercenter Store #3770
- 19265 Jeb Stuart Highway
- Stuart, VA 24171
- (276) 694-2520
How to organize a school supply collection drive:
- Set up a Tools for School Collection Box and collect supplies (you can determine the length of your campaign). School supplies are needed throughout the school year.
- Snap a photo of your Collection Box and collection partners and send to myphotos@wfmy.com and to dpickett@wfmy.com.
- Deliver your supplies for Guilford County Schools to the Teacher Supply Warehouse – 311 E Pomona Drive – Greensboro, NC during normal business hours M-F (8am – 5pm). A list of Triad school systems is provided in the event you want to support the schools in your local community.
- Contact Dona Pickett at 336.379-5704 or dpickett@wfmy.com for additional information.