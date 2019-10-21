October is Global Diversity Awareness Month. During the month it's a good time to take a closer look at what makes us similar and different across cultures. Facial expressions and microexpressions such as happiness and sadness are similar across cultures. Physical space in Latin America, Spain and France tends to be close whereas in the United Kingdom having more physical space is more comfortable. The "okay" hand gesture means "okay" in the USA whereas it means "zero" in France. The "peace" hand sign means "peace" in the USA whereas it's vulgar in the United Kingdom.

