GREENSBORO, N.C. - July is National Parks and Recreation Month.

The nationwide theme this year is "A Lifetime of Discovery."

Since 1985, America has been celebrating community parks and recreational areas every year in July.

It's a time to go outside, play, and discover everything your local public park has to offer.

According to the National Recreation and Park Association, three in 10 adults in the U.S. do not spend time outdoors on a daily basis.

Parks offer children and adults an opportunity to engage in fun community activities and initiate healthy lifestyle choices.

The City of Greensboro wants you to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month at its 3rd Annual Parks and Rec Fest.

It's a free family fun event featuring inflatables, golf, live music, and a chance to win a Parks and Recreation prize package worth more than $400.

The first 150 families to arrive will also receive a Parks and Recreation swag bag.

The Parks and Rec Fest will be held on Sunday at Gillespie Golf Course from 4-8 p.m.

For more ways to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month, click here.

