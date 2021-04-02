American Heart Month: Tips for preventing heart disease

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February is "National American Heart Month." The goal of the campaign is to motivate Americans to adopt healthy lifestyles to prevent heart disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Research shows more than 600,000 Americans die of heart disease each year. That's one in every four deaths in this country.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on your heart health has never been more important. Health officials say people with poor cardiovascular health are at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Health experts suggests preventing heart disease by choosing healthy habits. That involves exercising and keeping a healthy weight and diet.

"Do you know your cholesterol, blood pressure, sugar levels, and triglycerides," said Jennifer Lawson, Executive Director with The American Heat Association. "If you don't know those numbers, it's okay. This month is the time to get checked out and know your numbers. That's one big thing you can do this month."

The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to participate in "National Wear Red Day" on Friday, February 5, 2021. The goal is to "Go Red For Women" by wearing red to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and save lives.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States. Despite increases in awareness over the past decades, research shows, only about half of women recognize that heart disease is their number one killer. Although some women have no symptoms, others may have:

Angina (dull and heavy or sharp chest pain or discomfort)

Pain in the neck, jaw, or throat

Pain in the upper abdomen or back

These symptoms may happen when you are resting or when you are doing regular daily activities. Women also may have other symptoms, including:

Nausea

Vomiting

Fatigue

High blood pressure, high LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease. Health experts are encouraging all women to lower their chances of getting heart disease. That also involves limiting the consumption of alcohol, not smoking, and managing stress.

"Go ahead and share what you're doing now to prevent heart disease," Lawson said. "Maybe you're going to take a walk in the cold. Use #WatchMe take a walk and post it on social media. There's also the #GoRedTriad. If you want to take a photo in your red, you can do #GoRedTriad. Then, search online to see what other people are doing."