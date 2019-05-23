GREENSBORO, N.C. — What does a popular chain buffet restaurant...have in common with the military families who often eat there? A shared name...and sense of service.

"It's part of giving back to the community you do business in. I can't think of a better way than to honor our military veterans than to honor their children," affirmed Golden Corral franchisee Dave Gronewoller.

That's why Golden Corral founded Camp Corral. It started in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2011. Since then, Golden Corral fundraisers have expanded the program nationwide, sending 21,000 military children to summer camp for free.

"What we heard from parents across the country for years is these types of programs don't exist for their children. They may be coming from a challenging household, or things are different from what they were before their parents served our country or deployed," said Camp Corral CEO Leigh Longino.

She explained, "Coming home, they don't have that peer connection...we give them that opportunity with their peers who have gone through similar circumstances, so they can open up and share freely with each other."

WFMY News 2's Meghann Mollerus met young Katie Grace Pittman, who loves Camp Corral so much, she has attended five years straight.

Pittman Family

"I have friends, but they don't understand what I've gone through, but people at Camp Corral -- they understand, because they're also military kids."

Nearly 90 percent of Camp Corral campers have a parent who died or was wounded in military service. Pittman's dad, Sgt. Jonathan Pittman, returned from two deployments with the U.S. Army to fight a new battle with PTSD.

Pittman Family

Mother Emily Pittman explained, "Not only is the soldier or person who has PTSD affected but everyone around them -- spouse, kids, and we come to find out even neighbors... This (Camp Corral) gives her (our daughter) a chance to be around kids that have been through the same things, and there's a lot less judgment."

Sgt. Pittman wants his daughter to enjoy another camp experience and "make new friends and make new experiences and just have fun and be a kid."

With support, Camp Corral can reach more kids in all 50 states. So, the next time you serve your appetite a helping of home style cooking at Golden Corral...remember the families who serve us our freedom every day.

MORE ABOUT THE FUNDRAISER

The Golden Corral campaign for Camp Corral ends June 2, 2019, and the goal this year is $2.5 million. Customers can donate with the purchase of their meals and receive free coupons for the next visit, as well as commemorative stars on the restaurant wall. The North Carolina Disabled American Veterans (DAV) charity also is assisting with the campaign, often collecting donations at the restaurant entrances.

It costs an average of $600 to send each child to an overnight week-long summer camp, so Camp Corral depends on donations to provide the experience for free to children.

There is a wait list for certain camps across the country, though Camp Corral's ultimate goal of fundraising is to expand the program and eliminate the backlog.

REGISTRATION

Camp Corral is offering 21 upcoming camp sessions in 17 states. The Triad has three Camp Corrals this summer -- two at YMCA Camp Hanes in King and one at YMCA Camp Weaver in Greensboro. The two July sessions at Camp Hanes are closed, though the August session at YMCA Camp Weaver has openings. It runs Aug. 4 to 9. Apply here.

DONATE

Aside from contributing at Golden Corral, wishful donors can contribute to Camp Corral in various ways -- by making a gift, matching gifts, setting up a fundraiser and volunteering. Learn more here.