Golf tournament raising funds to help support international college students in Greensboro

The Piedmont International Fellowship is a Christian non-profit that helps international college students adjust to U.S. culture with events throughout the year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro nonprofit is raising money to help international college students thrive while away from home. The Piedmont International Fellowship is a Christian non-profit that provides resources and helps international college students adjust to U.S. culture with events planned throughout the year.



Thomas Little sits on the board of directors. He said roughly 200 international students come each year to study at the different colleges and universities in Greensboro.

“We want them to experience all that Guilford County and Greensboro have to offer and North Carolina,” Little said. “We plan trips, we take them to the mountains, we take them to the zoo, we take them on hikes, and we have monthly events."

On October 9 the group will hold its 10th annual Bill Beavers Memorial, Columbus Day Invitational Golf Tournament. The fundraiser helps to pay for monthly activities for international college students. Little said past tournaments have raised between $6,000 and $9,000.

“Reach out to those who are in Greensboro who are from other places, whether it's students or not,” Little said. “Make the Gate City the Gate City for international students as well so that they feel welcomed so that they feel a part of it."

Little said it's too late to register to play in the tournament, but it's not too late to become a sponsor. The start time is at 9 a.m. at the Crooked Tree Golf Course in Browns Summit.

