GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina will be represented at the 2019 Junior Olympics in California, thanks to a Greensboro youth water polo team.

Carolina Water Polo has won several championships and is now the first youth water polo team from North Carolina to qualify for the Junior Olympics.

The team stopped by the Good Morning Show before they head out for the competition Thursday.

Eric Gordon coaches the team. He started Carolina Water Polo four years ago and molded the program into a competitive traveling team that has won several high school and master tournaments.

"Water polo in North Carolina was a complete unknown," said Gordon. "There were no teams that were playing. It was a very popular sport in California but now we have three programs running here. A lot of kids came in and started working really hard," he added. "They all started about 12 to 13-years-old, now they're 15 to 16-year-olds getting ready to play in California.

The Junior Olympics will be held July 19-23, 2019 and Gordon says they have a great chance to play well in California.

"People are going to underestimate us, people think East Coast and water polo is not so good and the West Coast is where the sport is really popular. Other teams might think they're going to have an easy one with us, but they're not going to know that we have been working hard and play a little different style then some of the other teams play and we're going to shock some people," said Gordon.

WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain interviewed 16-year-old Ayden Miller live on the Good Morning Show Wednesday. Miller plays 2-meter defense which he says is the person who defends the big guy in the middle.

"We want a lot of wins and I want to go out there and win and I want to go out there and gain experience and shock the world. This is exciting," said Miller.

Malli Challa also plays on the team. She is one of the team's scorers. The 14-year-old says water polo is a tough sport.

"All the conditioning and swimming that have to go into it. It's swimming straight back and forth for most of the game," said Challa.

Well, all that hard work has all paid off!

Congratulations, Carolina Water Polo and good luck at the Junior Olympics!

You can learn more about the team and follow their Junior Olympics journey on their website, by clicking here.