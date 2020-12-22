Santa isn't the only one coming to town... GMS anchor Stacey Spivey is having a baby!

Stacey and her husband, Jake, are welcoming a new addition to the News 2 team.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Good Morning Show anchor Stacey Spivey and her husband, Jake, are thrilled to announce they are expecting their first child together.

Spivey made the announcement on-air on Tuesday morning and shared photos of the couple with their dog, Wrigley.

Spivey said the 3-year-old goldendoodle is ready to take on the role of big brother.

"This is the best Christmas gift, and we are so happy to finally share the news with everyone," Spivey said.

Not only is this the couple's first child, but it's also the first grandbaby on both sides of the family.