GREENSBORO, N.C. — Waking up with the Good Morning Show often comes with a good amount of laughs and this week was no different.

Our Best of GMS video looks back at some of the lighter moments we had, from Halloween costumes with no where to wear, to weather comments that sometimes leave Ed shaking his head.

Click above to watch all the fun and tune into the Good Morning Show, every morning from 4:30 a.m. - 8 a.m.